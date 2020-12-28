Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar hoists international blue flags at 8 beaches

While congratulating and lauding the efforts of the state and central government as well as the people, Javadekar said neat and clean beaches are an indicator that the coastal environment is in good health and the Blue Flag certification is a global recognition of Indias conservation and sustainable development efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:59 IST
Javadekar hoists international blue flags at 8 beaches
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday virtually hoisted international blue flags in eight beaches across the country. These beaches are Kappad (Kerala), Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands). The Flags were also simultaneously hoisted on these beaches physically by state ministers and senior officials of the respective state and union territory.

''Hoisted the International Blue Flag at 8 beaches virtually. It is a proud moment for India that all the 8 beaches which were showcased have been awarded the coveted blue flag. I compliment and congratulate the State Governments, officials and people for this feat,'' Javadekar tweeted. Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by ''Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark'' based on 33 stringent criteria.

India secured the International Blue Flag Certification for these beaches on October 6 when an international jury comprising of member organisations United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), UNESCO, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), etc. announced the award at Copenhagen, Denmark. While congratulating and lauding the efforts of the state and central government as well as the people, Javadekar said ''neat and clean beaches are an indicator that the coastal environment is in good health and the Blue Flag certification is a global recognition of India's conservation and sustainable development efforts''. The environment minister said hundreds of more such beaches will be made Blue Flag in next three-four years and highlighted that cleaning beaches need to be made a "Jan Andolan" not only for its aesthetic value and tourism prospects but more importantly towards reducing the menace of marine litter and making the coastal environment sustainable.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Environment said, ''India started its journey of sustainable development of coastal regions on World Environment Day in June 2018 by launching its beach cleaning campaign – I-AM- SAVING-MY-BEACH simultaneously at 13 coastal states and thereafter implementing ministry's coveted program BEAMS(Beach Environment & Aesthetics Management Services). ''Today, the introduction of BEAMS program in 10 coastal states has resulted into an international level of cleanliness at beaches with over 500 tonnes of solid waste collected, recycled and scientifically disposed at these beaches reducing the menace of marine litter by over 78 per cent and marine plastic by over 83 per cent," it said.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020