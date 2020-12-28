Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren government completes one year on December 29

The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in the state completed its one year on December 29.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:06 IST
Hemant Soren government completes one year on December 29
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking to ANI in Ranchi on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in the state completed its one year on December 29. "This was a very challenging year we faced. We faced a big challenge of COVID-19 in this period. Despite limited resources, we are in a much better position as far as infection and mortality ratio is concerned," Soren told ANI.

"We welcomed our migrant labourers back to their native state. This was a huge task. While many states refused to take them back. It was a big achievement of our government to overcome this challenge. The centre was also not cooperating with us," he added. Soren further said that COVID-19 is not yet over and the situation may change again.

"The cases are rising in many parts of the world. We cannot afford to relax. This may take any turn again," he said. "The government is completing one year on December 29. But this is a new beginning for us. We will take our first step now. We have to do a lot," he added.

Hemant Soren had taken oath as the chief minister of the state on December 29 last year after his party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in alliance with Congress won the state assembly polls. (ANI)

Also Read: NCW takes cognizance of Mumbai model's rape allegations against Hemant Soren

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020