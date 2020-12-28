Left Menu
J-K Police distributes COVID-19 kits to families below poverty line in Baramulla

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:14 IST
People waiting to receive their COVID-19 kits from the Police. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an effort to help people Below the Poverty Line battle fight the Covid-19 virus, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla distributed safety kits to underprivileged families in the district's Uri area. The Covid-19 safety kits, consisting of a face shield, triple-layer N-95 masks, an oximeter, a digital thermometer, sanitizer bottles, hand gloves and hand soap, were distributed to BPL families who gathered at the function.

According to Abdul Qayoom Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the Baramulla District, about 465 people received the benefits. "We identified 465 people below the poverty line in the Zilla and started the distribution here. We have included all the best facilities that they may require like pulse oximeter and N-95 masks. We hope that through this initiative we will be able to stop the spread of this infection," Qayoom told ANI.

Senior police officials made people aware of the coronavirus and explained the utility of the items in the kits. They were properly briefed on how to use the items. Beneficiaries appreciated and thanked the role of police in helping the poor people of Uri, especially since they have often been sidelined in similar initiatives.

"We are extremely grateful to the police for helping us and enabling us to protect ourselves and our families from Covid-19. Due to the cold, we are more vulnerable to the infection and I hope that such drives will continue. Far-flung areas are too often ignored and sidelined but the police have helped us," said Abdul Hamid, a beneficiary. "I am very grateful to the Police. We hope that this initiative is extended to others, and for us in the future as well," said Krista Devi, another beneficiary of the initiative.

There are currently 3,284 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 1,14,986 recoveries and 1,867 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

