Allahabad HC seeks report on alleged police thrashing of Etah lawyer

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:38 IST
The Allahabad High Court Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Etah Chief Judicial Magistrate taking cognisance of an incident of a lawyer in the district being allegedly dragged out of his house and beaten up by the state police. The court has asked the CJM to file the report by January 8, 2021. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S D Singh passed the order on a letter, complaining about the incident, sent by the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council.

The court while sitting during winter vacation observed, ''Having considered the facts stated in the letters referred above, we deem it appropriate to have a complete report of the incident through Chief Judicial Magistrate, Etah. ''The CJM, Etah, is directed to make a necessary inquiry by availing all relevant facts including audio visual electronic documents and submit to this Court on or before the next date of hearing.'' The bench in its order has mentioned that The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of the Court with a request to take appropriate action in relation to the incident said to have taken place at Etah on December 21. The letter claims that Rajendra Sharma, a practicing advocate at Etah, was beaten up and manhandled by the police and his relatives too were harassed and humiliated. A letter has also been received by the Secretariat of the Chief Justice from the High Court Bar Association relating to the same issue. Certain other Advocates have also agitated the cause through e-mail.

The court asked the Etah District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police to cooperate with the Chief Judicial Magistrate and supply all relevant facts and documents for preparing the report..

