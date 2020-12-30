Left Menu
Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor to be fired - U.S. media

The Louisville police officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, was told on Tuesday that the department was moving to fire him, U.S. media reported. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, killing her.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Louisville police officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician, was told on Tuesday that the department was moving to fire him, U.S. media reported. Police shot and killed Taylor during a botched raid of her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, early on March 13.

Taylor's boyfriend, who was with her when police burst into the home, fired once at what he said he believed were intruders. Three police officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Taylor, killing her. Detective Myles Cosgrove, one of the officers who shot Taylor, and Detective Joshua Jaynes, who prepared the search warrant for the raid, said in a statement quoted by the New York Times https://nyti.ms/3rChqVx that each had received notices of termination.

The Louisville Metro Police Department did not comment when contacted by Reuters. Taylor's death came back to light over the summer as demonstrations against racism and police brutality spread across the U.S. after the death in May of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

