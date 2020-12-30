Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bail plea of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case dismissed

The National Investigation Agency NIA, the Enforcement Directorate and Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold.The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced..

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:49 IST
Bail plea of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in gold smuggling case dismissed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, an accused in the case pertaining to gold smuggling through diplomatic channel in Kerala. The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, dismissed his bail plea, considering the argument of the Special Prosecutor of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate that the petitioner was likely to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses in the event of granting bail.

''Considering the unprecedented nature of offence having international ramifications, he is likely to make use of the help of 'big shots' with whom he has close nexus, to shatter the investigation'', Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (EO) said in the order. Sivasankar was arrested by the Customs on November 24 in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The Customs has arrested around 15 people, including Swapna Suresh, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair, over the seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate and Customs are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold.

The IAS officer was suspended after his links to Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, surfaced..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...

Russia to distribute over 1 mln Sputnik V shots at home by year-end - minister

Russia will have supplied more than 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to its own national inoculation programme by the end of this year, a government minister said on Wednesday.Russia, which began rolling out the vaccine in ...

Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of asatyagraha and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws. 15 lakh in...

Sacred Games Season 2 gets 2 Filmfare OTT Awards, more on Season 3’s making

An official release date of Sacred Games season 3 has not come yet from the web series makers, whereas the viewers expectation for the third season gets stronger after the second season won the Filmfare OTT Award.Sacred Games Season 2 has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020