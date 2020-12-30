Left Menu
Winter Session of Assam Assembly adjourned sine die

On the last day of the session, a bill was passed to create a welfare council for the Bodo-Kachari community.The House also passed several amendment bills related to tea garden workers, liquidation of taxation, the autonomous councils for Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities and provincialisation of non-teaching staff.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:23 IST
The winter session of Assam Assembly ended sine die on Wednesday after passing a total of 11 bills, including the ones to abolish state-run madrassas and control microfinance firms. During the three-day session, supplementary demands were approved after discussions on additional funds sought by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Though the House was scheduled to function in the first half of all the days, the last day saw prroceedings extend till late evening due to lengthy discussions on two bills related to abolishment of government-run madrassas and reigning in microfinance firms. On the last day of the session, a bill was passed to create a welfare council for the Bodo-Kachari community.

The House also passed several amendment bills related to tea garden workers, liquidation of taxation, the autonomous councils for Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities and provincialisation of non-teaching staff. The winter session also witnessed several MLAs flouting COVID-19 protocols by not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

