Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:01 IST
Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities said. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to handle the investigation. Details about the identity, background or race of the man who was shot were not immediately known.

"Officers were conducting a traffic stop involving a felony suspect. Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this felony stop fired first at Minneapolis police officers who then exchanged gunfire with the suspect", Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press briefing late on Wednesday https://bit.ly/38LhGcg. "Subject of the stop was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. MPD (Minneapolis Police Department) officers were unharmed. An adult female who was a passenger in this subject vehicle was unharmed as well," Arradondo said.

He also said that the officers' body cameras were turned on and added that the video would be released on Thursday. Protesters gathered outside of a gas station near the shooting, and authorities urged them to avoid any "destructive criminal behavior".

"I know there are several (people) who are out at the scene, who are gathering", Arradondo said in the briefing. "We want to do everything we can to protect everyone's First Amendment rights to freely assemble and demonstrate but I say again, we cannot allow destructive criminal behavior. Our city has gone through too much", he added.

Minneapolis saw widespread protests against police brutality and racism that gradually spread across the United States and the rest of the world following the May 25 death of Floyd, an African-American who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Contagion' sequel in the works from Steven Soderbergh

Director Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he is working on a philosophical sequel to his pandemic thriller, Contagion. The 2011 movie, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly and fast-spreading viral disease, received renewed popularity t...

Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities sai...

Poor air quality may affect recovered COVID-19 patients: Experts

Considering the drop in temperature that deteriorates air quality, doctors in Pune city have issued a word of caution for people suffering from lung ailments, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19. According to medical experts, ...

Bank credit grows 6 pc, deposits by 11.3 pc during Dec 5-18

Bank credit grew 6.05 per cent to Rs 105.49 lakh crore, while deposits rose 11.33 per cent to Rs 144.82 lakh crore during December 5-18, RBI data showed. In the fortnight ended December 20, 2019, bank credit stood at Rs 99.47 lakh crore and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020