Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda

The party has claimed that the alleged mismanagement of the state-run cow shelters has resulted in deaths of cattle in the recent past.Around 100 Congress workers were taken into custody from near the Ken river bridge in Bhuragarh area for violating prohibitory orders, Circle Officer city Banda Alok Mishra said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:12 IST
Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the ''mismanagement'' of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. The Congress is taking out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra in the districts of the Bundelkhand region. The party has claimed that the alleged mismanagement of the state-run cow shelters has resulted in deaths of cattle in the recent past.

Around 100 Congress workers were taken into custody from near the Ken river bridge in Bhuragarh area for violating prohibitory orders, Circle Officer (city) Banda Alok Mishra said. Congress leaders claimed the police took into custody senior leaders including state unit vice president Yogesh Dixit, general secretary Rahul Rai, secretary Abhimanyu Singh, district youth president Rajesh Dixit, district president of women's unit Seema Khan as soon as they arrived to take part in the yatra.

After detaining the first batch of 70 to 80 senior leaders and party workers, the police also took into custody the workers who subsequently arrived in groups to join the yatra, former Banda unit Congress president Saket Bihari Mishra said. All those taken into custody have been sent to different police stations, he said.

Congress district unit president Rajiv Dikshit alleged that cows are dying of starvation in the state-run cow shelters and the government has no concern for them. ''The Congress leaders who are are raising their voice for saving cows are being arrested,'' he said.

On Wednesday, several Congress workers and leaders were taken into custody for taking out a 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra in Mahoba without permission, the police had said. Last week, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur after they tried to take out the yatra without permission, according to the police.

On both these occasions, the Congress alleged, the police resorted to baton charge on party workers. The police, however, denied the use of force.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of December, 2020

Dec 1 New Delhi A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said. De...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci sees U.S. gaining control by next autumnThe leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective i...

Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel Ministry

Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personne...

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020