Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain

Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg painReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:54 IST
Pope Francis will not lead New Year's Eve and New Year's Day services because of a flare up of his sciatica condition, which produces pain in one of his legs, the Vatican said on Thursday.
It was the first time in years that Francis, who turned 84 this month, has had to skip a papal event for health reasons.
