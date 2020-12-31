Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST officers arrest 3 persons for Rs 12.90 cr ITC fraud by fake invoicing

GST investigation officers have arrested three persons for fraudulently claiming Rs 12.90 crore input tax credit by issuing fake invoices, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:42 IST
GST officers arrest 3 persons for Rs 12.90 cr ITC fraud by fake invoicing

GST investigation officers have arrested three persons for fraudulently claiming Rs 12.90 crore input tax credit by issuing fake invoices, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. ''The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram has arrested three persons -- Alok Bhargava and his sons Akul and Atin Bhargava, owners of M/s Delhi Foils, M/s Abinox Industries and M/s Matalax Industries, Wazirpur, New Delhi,'' it said in a statement.

These firms had cumulatively taken input tax credit of Rs 12.90 crore fraudulently, involving invoice value approximating Rs 72 crore on the strength of invoices issued by non-existent firms without the actual receipt of material with an ulterior motive to defraud the government exchequer, the ministry said. The three persons were arrested on December 30 and were remanded to 14-days judicial custody.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rallying-Dakar racers ready for Saudi desert after COVID quarantine

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac bubble this weekend. All participants in the gruelling event, which starts in Jeddah on Sunday and ends in the R...

BJP hosts webinars to push 'one nation, one election' idea

In a series of webinars, the BJP has pushed the idea of one nation, one election by highlighting the drawbacks of frequent polls and the fact that India used to have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections till 1960s. In a webinar hel...

Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.07 against US dollar

Rising for the sixth straight session, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar on the last day of the year on Thursday, supported by a weak American currency and rise in risk appetite. Tr...

25-year-old man killed over suspected affair with married woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old man was poisoned, strangled and his body dumped in a river in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a man, who suspected his wife and the victim were having an affair, police said on Thursday. The i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020