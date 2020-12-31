Left Menu
Karnataka Industries Minister greets CCEA's nod to clear Rs 1,701.81 cr for Tumakuru industrial area

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar Thursday welcomed the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to clear 1701.81 crores for the Tumakuru industrial area under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) project. Shettar in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he is extremely delighted to hear that the Tumakuru node has been approved for development under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC)

"Tumakuru, being in close proximity to Bengaluru possesses a high potential for industrial development. The region has received immense interest from several foreign and domestic investors. The Machine Tool Park in Tumakuru is one of a kind which has been set up in a association with the Department of Heavy Industries. Tumakuru also houses a Japanese industrial township and we have recently received a request to set up a Taiwanese Industrial township in the region," Shettar said. The CBIC project will play a critical role in India's industrial development and in creating Atma Nirbhar India.

"I am happy that Karnataka has the opportunity to kickstart the development of CBIC through the Tumakuru node. I assure you that I will personally look into the development of the node. The Government of Karnataka is committed to node development and ensure that all approvals and clearances are provided in a timely manner and utmost ease of doing business is maintained for node development", letter added. "We at the Government of Karnataka will also ensure that the allocated funding of INR 1701.81 Crore by the Cabinet Committee is put to judicious and rightful use and any challenges or hurdles that arise during node development will be solved at the earliest", letter stated.

Shetter the former chief minister of the state also extended his best wishes for the New Year. (ANI)

