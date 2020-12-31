Idols, cash worth Rs five lakh stolen from temple
Two unidentified robbers broke into Amrut Dham Jain temple at Vasai in Palghar district in the early hours of Thursday and stole around a dozen idols and cash worth total of Rs 5 lakh, police said. The idols were of Ashta-dhatu eight-metal alloy, they added.The theft took place at around 3 am as seen in the CCTV footage, said a police official.PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:46 IST
The theft took place at around 3 am as seen in the CCTV footage, said a police official. Probe is underway and the thieves will be soon identified and nabbed, he said.