Idols, cash worth Rs five lakh stolen from temple

Two unidentified robbers broke into Amrut Dham Jain temple at Vasai in Palghar district in the early hours of Thursday and stole around a dozen idols and cash worth total of Rs 5 lakh, police said. The idols were of `Ashta-dhatu' (eight-metal alloy), they added.

The theft took place at around 3 am as seen in the CCTV footage, said a police official. Probe is underway and the thieves will be soon identified and nabbed, he said.