Police station in-charge transferred after colleague's suicide

A week after a head constable committed suicide inside the Tulinj police station here in Palghar district, its in-charge has been transferred, an official said on Thursday. In-charge of the Tulinj police station inspector Jaikumar Suryavanshi was transferred on Wednesday and sent to the police control room, said the official of the Mira- Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate.

Manickpur police station in-charge Rajendra Kamble has succeeded Suryavanshi at Tulinj, he said. The head constable, Sakharam Bhoye (42) after completing his night duty allegedly shot himself with a service revolver in Suryavanshi's cabin on December 24.

The police registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe under ACP (Tulinj division) Amol Mandve to ascertain the circumstances in which Bhoye killed himself, officials said..