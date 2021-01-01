Two held for violating COVID-19 norms in Manali

Two people were arrested for allegedy holding a New Year's Eve event at a hotel in Manali, while 164 others were fined in Kullu and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh for not using face masks in violation of COVID-19 norms, police said on Friday. Satish Kumar of Punjab's Mansa district and the hotel manager -- Inderjeet Thakur of Kullu district -- were arrested for organising a DJ party without a permit. Around 150-200 people had gathered at the hotel for the party, in violation of COVID-19 norms, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and 51 of the NDM Act, 39(1) A of the HP Excise and 6 of the Instrument Act, the SP said. They were also selling liquor without permit and playing DJ with loud music, he added.

Several bottles of liquor were also recovered from the hotel, police said. Sixty-six people were challaned and fined a total of Rs 88,000 in Kullu district for face cover violations, he added.

In Shimla, 98 people were fined Rs 92,000 similar violations, SP Mohit Chawla said. People from various parts of the country, especially from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, thronged Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots for New Year celebrations.

Most hotels in major tourist areas including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were fully booked. The state government took several steps to check spread of COVID-19. Curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in four districts -- Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi -- that are popular among tourists.

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing was mandatory while gathering of more than 50 people indoor was also prohibited. Apart of deploying cops in a large number, strict vigil was also kept on the tourists through CCTV cameras and drones. PTI DJI CK