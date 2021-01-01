Left Menu
Ajit Pawar inaugurates water supply scheme for Pune city

We will do proper planning for distributing water for the city and for agricultural purposes without bringing in party politics, Pawar said.He further said when the BJP government was in power in the state, he had demanded that water from Mulshi dam be supplied to the city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 21:17 IST
Ajit Pawar inaugurates water supply scheme for Pune city
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday inaugurated the Bhama Askhed Dam Water Supply Scheme, which will provide water to 58 sq km area in the eastern part of Pune city. Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the inauguration ceremony, which took place at Pune Municipal Corporation, which is ruled by the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy chief minister said this was an important project that had gotten stalled several times, but has been completed with mutual cooperation and support. ''We will do proper planning for distributing water for the city and for agricultural purposes without bringing in party politics,'' Pawar said.

He further said when the BJP government was in power in the state, he had demanded that water from Mulshi dam be supplied to the city. ''The water from the dam is used to generate electricity by the Tatas. Since the power generation is surplus now, the Tatas should think of stopping the same,'' he said.

Pawar, who is also the guardian minister for Pune district, said 4 to 5 TMC water from Mulshi dam can be supplied to the city. Meanwhile, Fadnavis said in the event of rapid urbanisation, there is a need for proper planning in the cities.

''Our use of water should be judicious and there is a need to reclaim 80 to 90 per cent water by treating used water,'' the BJP leader said, adding that the scheme will solve the water woes of one part of the population..

