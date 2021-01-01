Four held on charge of robbery

Left Menu
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:32 IST
The Murad Nagar police here arrested four people on the charge of robbery and recovered over Rs 1 lakh from them, an official said on Friday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that the accused have been identified as Nadeem, Adil, Harsharn and Shavej, alias Sultan. They have confessed to have robbed a truck-trailer at gunpoint. Adil told police that they had taken away a truck-trailer ferrying rice on December 14, the SP said

The SP said they forced the driver and his associate to drink a sedative-laced drink and left them near the eastern peripheral expressway. Later, they sold the vehicle for Rs 2.8 lakh, the SP said

Adil confessed that they had taken away a car, which was hired from a travelling agency, on September 30. They went to Uttarakhand in the vehicle and while returning, tied its driver with a rope and fled with the car, the SP said, adding that later they sold the car.

