Maha: Scrap dealer held for murder

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:47 IST
Representative news Image Credit: Pixabay

Police have arrested a 30-year-old scrap dealer at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing a man, an official said on Saturday. The victim, Krishna Kesarwani (28), was also a scrap dealer, senior inspector of Bhiwandi town police station S D Kokate said.

As per the complaint lodged by his family, Kesarwani left the house on December 25, but did not return home. They carried out a search for him, but in vain, he said. ''On December 31, police received a message that a highly-decomposed and partly-burnt body was lying at an isolated place in Chavindra village. There were multiple wounds on the body, which was later sent for post-mortem,'' Kokate said.

During the probe, the police found that the victim had a monetary dispute with Sohel Khan, following which the latter was arrested. ''It came to light that Khan had killed the victim on December 25 and tried to dispose of the body,'' the police official said.

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) against him. A local court remanded him in police custody till January 7, he said.

