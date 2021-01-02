Elderly woman, two children killed as hut catches fire in Rajasthan

An elderly woman and two children died after a thatched hut caught fire in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Surnana village on Friday, Station House Officer, Lunkaransar police station, Ishwar Prasad said, adding preliminary investigation revealed that the hut caught fire due to a spark from a chullah (fireplace) during cooking.

The deceased were identified as Dhai Devi Jat (75), Anita (10) and Monika (8), Prasad said, adding their family members sleeping in another hut had rushed them to a hospital after the fire incident but they were declared brought dead there. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem, he said.

A case under the Code of Criminal Procedure section 174 was registered in this regard, the police officer said..