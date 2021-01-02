2 nabbed in UP's Banda in illegal mining case

Two people allegedly involved in illegal mining were arrested in Naraina police station area on Saturday, police said. Sham Shivhare and Sakir were booked about 15 days ago during an ongoing drive against illegal mining in the district, Station House Officer Indradev said.

The two were absconding since the cases were registered against them, and they were arrested on Saturday, the SHO said. The police have initiated action to attach their properties amassed through the proceeds of illegal mining, the SHO added.