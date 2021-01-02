Seer kills self in UP's Hamirpur district

A 75-year-old seer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made gun in Akauna village here on Saturday, police said. Malkhan Pal allegedly shot himself in his hut on the banks of the Betwa river this afternoon, Station House Officer, Raath, K K Pandey said.

According to villagers, he had been living in the jungle area beside the river for the past 32 years and was not keeping well, he said. The matter is being investigated and the body has been sent for postmortem, Pandey said The country-made weapon was recovered from the spot and has been sent for examination, he said.