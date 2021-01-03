Left Menu
Development News Edition

6-yr-old girl found raped, murdered in Punjab's Jalandhar

Her body was found from a sugarcane field in Hazara village located on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road on Sunday, they said.The victims parents, who belong to Bihar and work as labourers, on Saturday lodged a complaint about their missing child after they failed to find her home when they returned from work. Later, the family lodged a complaint against Santosh, said a police official.The girls body found on Sunday, said the official.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:40 IST
6-yr-old girl found raped, murdered in Punjab's Jalandhar

A six-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday evening, was allegedly raped and then killed in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said. Her body was found from a sugarcane field in Hazara village located on the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road on Sunday, they said.

The victim's parents, who belong to Bihar and work as labourers, on Saturday lodged a complaint about their missing child after they failed to find her home when they returned from work. Santosh, who stays near their home and is a distant relative of victim's family, told them that he took her on a bicycle to get biscuits and later left her back at home.

When the girl's parents started searching her in nearby areas, Santosh absconded, said the police. Later, the family lodged a complaint against Santosh, said a police official.

The girl's body found on Sunday, said the official. Initial investigations suggest that the girl was raped and then killed.

The body has been sent for post mortem, said the police. A case of kidnapping, rape and murder under the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab Santosh.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

C'garh Naxal wanted for attacks on cops, killings held

A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021