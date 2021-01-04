Left Menu
Mumbai court sentences gangster Chhota Rajan, 3 others to 2-year jail in extortion case

Mumbai Sessions Court has sentenced Gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:42 IST
Gangster Chhota Rajan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Sessions Court has sentenced Gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case. Chhota Rajan has been accused of threatening Panvel's builder Nandu Wajekar and attempted to extort Rs 26 crore from him.

According to details of the case a builder named Nandu Wajekar had purchased land in Pune in 2015 and a commission of Rs 2 crore was decided to be given to an agent named Parmanand Thakkar. Thakkar, however, demanded for more money, which Vajekar did not agree. Thakkar then allegedly approached Chhota Rajan who sent some of his men to Wajekar's office and demanded Rs 26 crore and also threatened to kill Vajekar.

The four accused in the case are, Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya, Sumit Vijay Matre and Chhota Rajan.

