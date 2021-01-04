Left Menu
MP water project to help 1.81 lakh people in 206 villages

The Bandol group water supply scheme is being set up at a cost Rs 232.57 crore for supply of water from Sanjay Sarovar Dam by MP Jal Nigam under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.After completion of the project, over 1.81 lakh people will get water supply.

04-01-2021
Representative image

Over 1.81 lakh people living in 206 villages in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district will get piped water supply from March this year, an official said on Monday. The Bandol group water supply scheme is being set up at a cost Rs 232.57 crore for supply of water from Sanjay Sarovar Dam by MP Jal Nigam under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said.

''After completion of the project, over 1.81 lakh people will get water supply. The project involves an intake well, a water treatment plant of 22.79 million litre per day capacity, 133 high capacity water tanks and a 1,534 kilometres long pipeline,'' he said. ''Nearly 71 per cent of the work is complete and the project will be finished by March this year. There was a delay due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown,'' he added.

