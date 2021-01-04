Iran says crew of seized S. Korean-flagged vessel has been detained in Bandar Abbas - Tasnim news agency

Iran says crew of seized S. Korean-flagged vessel has been detained in Bandar Abbas - Tasnim news agencyReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:01 IST
The crew of the South Korean-flagged vessel seized earlier on Monday by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz has been detained in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the semi-official news agency Tasnim, reported on Monday.
The crew members are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, Tasnim said, without specifying the number of detained crew members or where they were being held.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- South Korean
- Abbas