Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to deliver verdict on pleas against Central Vista project tomorrow

Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan to redevelop Central Vista project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:24 IST
SC to deliver verdict on pleas against Central Vista project tomorrow
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan to redevelop Central Vista project. A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will pronounce the verdict at 10:30 am tomorrow.

There are a number of petitions challenging the construction of Central Vista project in the Lutyen's zone, alleging certain violations, including change in land use and environmental compliances. Earlier, the Supreme Court on December 7 had allowed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building on December 10 but directed that no construction should take place.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, had observed that the central government may lay down the foundation stone for the Central Vista project but no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place for the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and performed 'Bhumi Pujan' for the construction of the new Parliament building, which is a part of the Rs 20,000 crores Central Vista project on December 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

HC issues notice to Delhi govt on PIL seeking to expedite bail review of undertrial prisoners

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice on a public interest litigation PIL seeking direction to the Undertrial Review Committee to expedite the review of bail under section 436A for undertrial prisoners. The plea sought a direction ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021