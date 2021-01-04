UP: Four policemen booked in connection with death of man under mysterious circumstances

Four policemen have been booked in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man whose body was found under mysterious circumstances in Alem town of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Monday. Family members of the deceased, identified as Ombir, had staged a protest here on Sunday alleging he died after being beaten by four policemen when they raided their house.

Police registered a case against four policemen and an unidentified person under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) on the complaint of the deceased’s family, Station House Officer Rajat Tyagi said. Three among the policemen have been shifted to police lines, he said.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra on Sunday had said an enquiry has been ordered to find the reason behind the death of the man..