Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Assistant State Protocol Officer being interrogated

MS Harikrishnan, Assistant State Protocol Officer is being interrogated by the customs officials on Tuesday in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:36 IST
MS Harikrishnan, Assistant Protocol Officer reaches customs office for interrogation . Image Credit: ANI

MS Harikrishnan, Assistant State Protocol Officer is being interrogated by the customs officials on Tuesday in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case. Since several diplomatic baggages were sent by UAE Consulate staff in violation of protocols, customs will collect details of goods imported via a diplomatic channel with the permission of the protocol department.

Meanwhile, Kerala Assembly Speaker's Assistant Private Secretary K. Ayyappan, who was asked to appear before the customs officials on Tuesday for interrogation in the infamous gold smuggling case, will not be appearing now. The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5 after 30 kg of gold was seized by the customs from a package camouflaged as diplomatic consignment addressed to the UAE consulate in the state capital. Later PS Sarith Kumar, a former public relations officer of the consulate who came to receive the baggage, was arrested by the customs.

Currently, a multi-agency team involving five central agencies is probing the case and has arrested 34 people. (ANI)

