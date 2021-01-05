Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED officials sought documents in Khadse case: Damania's lawyer

The lawyer representing anti- corruption activist Anjali Damania in the Bhosari land case against NCP leader Eknath Khadse claimed on Tuesday that the Enforcement Directorate ED has approached him seeking certain documents.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:49 IST
ED officials sought documents in Khadse case: Damania's lawyer
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The lawyer representing anti- corruption activist Anjali Damania in the Bhosari land case against NCP leader Eknath Khadse claimed on Tuesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached him seeking certain documents. The ED recently summoned Khadse, a former BJP leader, for questioning in the case but gave him more time to appear after he cited ill-health and suspected coronavirus infection.

Advocate Asim Sarode, a city-based lawyer, said ED officials contacted him a few days ago. ''They have sought help from us and asked for documents related to the Bhosari land deal case in which my client Anjali Damania had filed a complaint against Khadse in 2016,'' he said.

Damania had also filed an interventionapplication in the Pune sessions court in 2018 opposing the clean chit given to Khadse by the Maharashtra police's Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sarode said. He would hand over copies of the documents to ED officials after verifying their credentials, he said.

''These documents are also available with the court, but since obtaining documents from the court may take time, the ED officials requested me to provide them,'' said Sarode. Officials of the central agency were supposed to visit his office on Tuesday evening, the lawyer added.

Khadse, a senior cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra, had to step down in 2016 after he was accused of misusing his position to facilitate the purchase of government land in Bhosari industrial area by his wife and son-in-law. After the ED summoned him last month, Khadse, who had joined the NCP two months earlier, stated that the ACB as well as the Income Tax department had found no irregularities in the transaction, but he would nevertheless cooperate with the fresh probe.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Most U.S. vaccines unusedMore than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have yet to be used, health officials said on Monday, as the g...

Sales went down but books survived in 2020

Publishing in India saw several challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but focus on online sales and making best use of various digital platforms helped in promotion of books and keep authors in the public eye, say publishers. With...

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks: Health Ministry.

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks Health Ministry....

No action taken to remove chromium dumps in Kanpur, Committee tells NGT

No action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The oversight committee, headed by Justice S V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021