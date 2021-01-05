Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP court sentences two people to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Additional District Government Counsel of POCSO Court Ramsuphal Singh on Tuesday said that on July 11, 2018, when the girl was sleeping with her mother, she was taken by the two to a nearby garden and raped by them. He said that the court sentenced the two to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them in connection with the girls rape.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:05 IST
UP court sentences two people to life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A local court sentenced two people to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each in connection with the gangrape of 5-year-old girl. Additional District Government Counsel of POCSO Court Ramsuphal Singh on Tuesday said that on July 11, 2018, when the girl was sleeping with her mother, she was taken by the two to a nearby garden and raped by them. They then fled from the spot.

Police arrested both the accused after the incident and they have been in jail since then. He said that the court sentenced the two to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them in connection with the girl's rape.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Most U.S. vaccines unusedMore than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have yet to be used, health officials said on Monday, as the g...

Sales went down but books survived in 2020

Publishing in India saw several challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but focus on online sales and making best use of various digital platforms helped in promotion of books and keep authors in the public eye, say publishers. With...

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks: Health Ministry.

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks Health Ministry....

No action taken to remove chromium dumps in Kanpur, Committee tells NGT

No action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The oversight committee, headed by Justice S V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021