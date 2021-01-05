Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF to review Taj Mahal security after 4 youths held for waving saffron flags on premises

A day after four people were held for waving saffron flags on the Taj Mahal premises, the CISF, which has the responsibility to guard it, Tuesday said it will review its surveillance and intelligence gathering at the Mughal-era monument to ensure such incidents dont recur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:51 IST
CISF to review Taj Mahal security after 4 youths held for waving saffron flags on premises

A day after four people were held for waving saffron flags on the Taj Mahal premises, the CISF, which has the responsibility to guard it, Tuesday said it will review its surveillance and intelligence gathering at the Mughal-era monument to ensure such incidents don’t recur. The four youths have been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. “Since it’s a security breach, we have sought a report from the CISF in the next two to three days to understand what happened,” Vasant Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Agra Circle), told PTI. Police said the four youths who have been arrested are members of a right-wing outfit and they had entered the Taj Mahal Monday afternoon through the Eastern Gate. They waved saffron flags and also uploaded a 10-second video of the act on YouTube.

As part of the security protocol, all visitors to the ASI monument are checked using metal-detectors, they cannot carry posters or any writing material. However, the use of selfie-sticks is not banned. Physical checking has been stopped at the gates of Taj Mahal after it reopened for visitors following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“Tourists carry all kinds of clothes inside the premises. It is difficult to prevent them from carrying pieces of clothing like handkerchiefs or dupattas and they can be of different colours and may have any religious connotation. “However, we are updating our surveillance around the site, increasing and intensifying intelligence gathering and even patrolling. There are some steps internally that we are contemplating to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” CISF commandant Rahul Yadav told PTI. “We have to be sensitive towards tourists as well and keep their convenience in mind. We have to be tourist-friendly,” he said. On the complaint of the CISF, the four youths have been booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. The video which has gone viral on social media shows three of the youths waving the flags while the fourth is recording the act and even giving instructions to them to pose.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aligarh civic body attaches AMU bank account over ‘non-payment’ of property tax

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation has seized the AMUs State Bank of India account over the alleged non-payment of house tax worth Rs 14 crore by the university to the civic body. Faced with an emergency financial crisis, the Aligarh Muslim ...

HDFC Ltd shares gain nearly 3 pc

Shares of mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Tuesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company said its disbursement in the individual loan category grew 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The stock jumped 2.78 per cent to cl...

Saina asks BWF to intervene after players are kept away from physios, trainers

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday raised concerns over the fitness of the athletes after physios and trainers have been restricted from meeting the badminton players during the entirety of their Thailand tour. Having undergone coronav...

Cricket-South Africa coach Boucher hails team after easy series win

South Africa coach Marc Boucher hailed a first series win for his side following a lean run of form over the last two years after they romped to an easy 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.First of all, its just good to get a win under ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021