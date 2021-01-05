Left Menu
COVID risk "extraordinarily high" if lockdown rules ignored - official

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:20 IST
The risks for Britons without COVID-19 vaccinations were extraordinarily high if people don't follow the current lockdown rules, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday, adding that the risks will not disappear in the spring.

"If people don't take the 'stay at home' seriously, the risk at this point in time, in the middle of winter with this new variant, is extraordinarily high," Whitty said.

"We shouldn't kid ourselves ... this just disappears with spring."

