Three brothers kidnapped over 'land dispute' in Telangana, rescued

Three people, including a former badminton player, who were allegedly abducted by a gang that posed as Income Tax sleuths, over an alleged land dispute here were rescued early on Wednesday, police said. Police suspect the role of a former minister of Andhra Pradesh in the abduction.

A group of around 15 people identifying themselves as IT officials entered the house of Praveen Kumar in Bowenpally area on Tuesday night under the pretext of carrying out 'searches'. The gang confined him and his two brothers to a room before taking them to a farm house, they said.

Suspecting foul play, the family members lodged a complaint with the police. Immediately after receiving the information, the police swung into action and rescued the three within a couple of hours.

The trio was kidnapped over an alleged land dispute, police said adding a hunt has been launched to nab the abductors. Later, a relative of the victims told media that around 15 people posing as IT and police officials came to their house and produced search warrants.

They then confined the family members to a room for over an hour and seized their cellphones and laptops. ''.. we grew suspicious and alerted the police,'' he said.