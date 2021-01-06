Cong leadership putting efforts to fix Rajasthan, announcement of PCC Body soon

By By Siddharth Sharma Congress leadership at the Centre is pushing hard to resolve the political crisis in Rajasthan where the party is in power as the rebellion that surfaced a few months ago embarrassed the party.

Now the top leadership of the party is working on a path to break the ice and resolve the issues in the state, by balancing the equation between Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Interestingly, Gehlot and Pilot- two stalwarts of the state shared the stage on Sunday in Jaipur targeted the BJP and the Central government over the new laws. Both the leaders had dinner together at Gehlot's residence.

The high command is eager to avoid any further escalation of tensions in the state and for that matter, Sachin Pilot will have to wait to get adjusted. The cabinet expansion in Rajasthan will take place only after the ruling Congress makes changes in the organisational structure to fill the vacancies in boards and corporations.

According to Sources AICC Leadership is trying to maintain a balance between the stakeholders in the state, Soon after the PCC various boards and Cabinet Reshuffle is on the cards of the party which will be crucial to maintain the Balance and Adjust Pilot Camp in the Government. According to top sources in the party, "It is all taken in the spirit to resolve the differences there was so hue and cry when the political drama happened in Rajasthan AICC had to change the in-charge of the state now the things are getting streamlined but yet party wants some cooling Period for Sachin Pilot after that he will be accommodated in the party till then Pilot will have to maintain his calm. Meanwhile, his supporters will get due respect and justice in the accommodation in various posts in the party and accommodated in Government appointments.

Last year, the state was in a political crisis as Pilot camped in Delhi and Haryana with 18 of his loyalist legislators.(ANI)