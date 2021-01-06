Left Menu
Delhi Police busts online sextortion racket, arrests six from Rajasthan

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday busted an online sextortion racket and arrested six persons from the Mewat region of district Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday busted an online sextortion racket and arrested six persons from the Mewat region of district Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Police have frozen 10 bank accounts of the accused who have cheated people of more than Rs 25 lakh.

According to a statement, the accused used to befriend the victims on social media. They then persuade the victim to have a video chat on WhatsApp or Messenger. "During the video call, the gang used to play porn clips on some other phone which used to be kept in the angle that creates an illusion that the caller is doing such activities," the police said.

The police have recovered videos of 40 victims, which were used by the accused to extort money by blackmailing the victims. "The gang captures the video call and blackmail the victims for money. They also extort the money from the victims posing as the Youtube officials or as police officials, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

