Telangana: Former hockey player among 3 abducted by men posing as Income Tax officials, rescued

Police have rescued a former hockey player Praveen Rao and his two relatives, who were abducted on Tuesday from their residence by some unidentified persons posing as Income Tax officials in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police have rescued a former hockey player Praveen Rao and his two relatives, who were abducted on Tuesday from their residence by some unidentified persons posing as Income Tax officials in Hyderabad. The victims were rescued at around 3 am on Wednesday from the Shaikpet area in Hyderabad, police said. The incident was reported from Boinpally police station limits. After the abduction, Hyderabad police commissioner, Telangana Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and other higher police officials immediately reached the spot.

"They (kidnappers) entered into residence of the hockey players claiming themselves as Income Tax officials. Having entered into the house, they searched the entire premises by showing search warrants in the name of Praveen, Naveen and Sunil and they confined them in the Hall and confined remaining inmates in the bedroom and restrained them from coming out of the room," police said in a statement. The sources informed that TDP former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav have been taken into custody in connection with the matter.

"TDP former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargav have been taken into custody by Hyderabad City Police as part of the investigation. Police grilling the couple at two different police stations in Hyderabad," they said. (ANI)

