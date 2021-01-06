Business brief

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with SIDBI to support the MSMEs with an online facility of submitting their loan restructuring proposals

Last year in November, SIDBI had launched a web portal -- Asset Restructuring Module for MSMEs (ARM-MSME) -- to help MSMEs take benefit of the RBI's one-time debt restructuring scheme

While using the portal, the existing MSME borrowers of the bank can avail the online facility of submitting the application for restructuring of loan accounts, the lender said in a release.

