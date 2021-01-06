Canada condemns Hong Kong arrests as grave repression of pluralism

Canada condemns Hong Kong arrests as grave repression of pluralismReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:33 IST
Canada on Wednesday condemned China's mass arrest of politicians and activists in Hong Kong as a "grave repression of political pluralism" and called for the detainees to be freed.
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter the arrests demonstrated a total disregard for Hong Kong's laws and a further erosion of the "One country two systems" framework set up in 1997.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
