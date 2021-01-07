No possibility of bird flu in Gautam Buddh Nagar currently, says district's chief veterinary officer

There is no possibility of bird flu in Gautam Buddh Nagar currently, the district's chief veterinary officer informed senior officials during a meeting on Wednesday to review the avian influenza situation. District Magistrate Suhas L Y chaired the online meeting attended by Chief Veterinary Officer Virendra Kumar Srivastava, Divisional Forest Officer P K Shrivastava and Chief Development Officer Anil Singh.

The meeting was held to assess the situation of bird flu in the district adjoining the national capital in the wake of reports of the disease in some states and alerts being issued by the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said. ''During the meeting, the chief veterinary officer informed the district magistrate and other officials that there is no possibility of bird flu in Gautam Buddh Nagar currently and due action is being taken by departments concerned as per government guidelines,'' District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

The district magistrate has directed officials to prepare the departments concerned according to guidelines and alerts being issued by the Centre and the state government in order to tackle any situation, he said. ''The DM has also instructed the chief veterinary officer to inspect poultry farms and the divisional forest officer to review the situation at wetlands and do the needful,'' Chauhan said.

Suhas also instructed both the officers to constitute monitoring teams in time so that any adverse situation could be dealt with without any delay, he added. Avian influenza or bird flu outbreak has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states -- Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh -- while Haryana is on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula. Advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds.

The current bird flu outbreak comes barely a few months after India on September 30, 2020 declared the country free from the disease. India notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)