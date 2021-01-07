U.S. Capitol building now secure -official

U.S. Capitol building now secure -officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:17 IST
The U.S. Capitol building has been secured, a Capitol official said on Wednesday, hours after rioters stormed the seat of government and entered the lawmakers' chambers.
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving told House members the building was cleared after they spent several hours in lockdown following evacuation as pro-Trump demonstrators attacked the Capitol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
