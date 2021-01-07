PLFI member arrested in Lohardaga

Police has arrested a Naxalitefrom Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a senior police officersaid

Superintendent of Police Priyanka Meena said based onsecret information a police team arrested Sanjay Bhagat aliasSanjay Kujur, a member of the banned Peoples Liberation Frontof India (PLFI) on Wednesday

Bhagat is a resident of Sakin Bhakso area of thedistrict and is wanted by the police in a number of casesincluding in Arms Act case, the officer said.

