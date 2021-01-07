Hemant Nagrale takes additional charge as DGP of Maharashtra

Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale assumed his additional duties as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra on Thursday, informed an order issued by the state's home ministry. Currently, he is the Director-General (DG) of the Legal and Technical Department, Maharashtra Police.

Nagrale will be replacing Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, appointed as the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on December 30. Earlier, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the leader of opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had said it was "unfortunate" that DGP Subodh Jaiswal chose to go on central deputation.

Fadnavis said, "It is a very sad and unfortunate development that a good officer like him had to request for a central deputation. He is a good officer but he was frustrated due to the continuous interference from the government, particularly the state home ministry." (ANI)

