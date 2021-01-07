Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccination dry run at 263 places across Karnataka on Jan 8

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that the COVID-19 vaccination dry run will be conducted at 263 places across the state on January 8.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:30 IST
COVID-19 vaccination dry run at 263 places across Karnataka on Jan 8
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday informed that the COVID-19 vaccination dry run will be conducted at 263 places across the state on January 8. Speaking to the media after the video conferencing with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sudhakar said vaccination drive should be people's movement, once we get the vaccine.

The minister said a detailed discussion was carried out with the Union Government regarding the preparation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. "We are conducting vaccination dry run at 263 places on January 8. Earlier it was planned at 3 locations in each district, but we have prepared to conduct at 7 locations in each district. This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state," he added.

The minister also said the central government has provided 24 lakh syringes. "We have 10 walk-in coolers, 4 walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs, 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs. The Central government has also provided 64 Large ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs) with a capacity of 225 litres each. Remaining 2 walk-in coolers and 1 walk-in freezer will be received from the Centre," he added.

The Health Minister said 6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both Government and private sector have registered for vaccination and the window for registration is still open. He said the Central government is providing 1 crore vaccines to all states.

Police, health workers, defence personnel and Corona warriors will get the vaccine on priority, said the minister. He asserted that there is no harm from vaccination, this will help the people and they should act responsibly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 9,196 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka, 9,02,817 recoveries and 12,124 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...

Entertainment News Roudnup: UK music festivals call for help to survive; Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.UK music festivals call for help to survive until summerBritains music festivals will have to start pulling the plug on events for the second year in succession if they do not get ...

Change in venue for Congress-led dharna against Lt Governor

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 adding AIADMKleaders statement Puducherry, Jan 7 PTI The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance has changed the venue here forits January 8 dharna to seek the recall of LieutenantGovernor Kiran Bedi.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021