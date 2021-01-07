Left Menu
Delhi HC allows one representative of WB Kabaddi Associates to attend federation meet

The Delhi High Court has allowed one representative of West Bengal Kabaddi Associates (WBKA) to attend the Annual General Body meeting of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI).

Updated: 07-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:53 IST
Delhi High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has allowed one representative of West Bengal Kabaddi Associates (WBKA) to attend the Annual General Body meeting of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI). A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan said that the attendance of the West Bengal Kabaddi Associates, petitioner's representative will be merely as an observer and to render such assistance as the Administrator may consider appropriate, in view of its experience as contended.

The petitioner, West Bengal Kabaddi Associates' advocate Rajiv Tyagi assured the court that the petitioner's representative will participate in accordance with the directions of the Administrator and will not cause any disruption in the proceedings of the meeting. The court noted that petitioner's advocate Tyagi has not pressed for any order in respect of affiliation of the petitioner to the Federation or for any right to vote at the said meeting.

However, the Administrator is requested to permit one representative of the petitioner Association to attend the meeting on January 9 2021 as an observer in order to render such assistance to the Administrator as he may require. "The present order will not create any equities in favour of any of the parties and is without prejudice to their rights and contentions in the writ petition," the court said.

The court was hearing an application filed by West Bengal Kabaddi Associates seeking stay of a notice dated 14.12.2020 issued by the respondent, the Court-appointed Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India. By the impugned notice, the administrator has convened the Annual General Body meeting of the Federation on January 9 for various agenda including finalisation of calendar of 2020-2021 and decision of various national championships. The petitioner has made an alternative prayer for permission to its representatives to attend the Annual General Meeting, without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties.

Appearing for respondent, Advocate Nandita Rao said that the writ petition itself is not maintainable, as the reliefs sought are substantially similar to the claims urged by the petitioner in title suit, filed before the City Civil Court, Kolkata. "In view of the pendency of the Kolkata suit, in which the petitioner has not been granted any interim relief at this stage, and in the absence of any interim relief in the present writ petition also, the petitioner's prayer for stay of the meeting to be held on 09.01.2021 is rejected as not pressed," the court said.

The court further added that the meeting on January 9 may proceed in accordance with law, and the decisions taken therein will be subject to further orders to be passed in the writ petition, if any. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

