Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC to hear PIL challenging 'Love Jihad' ordinance in UP on January 15   Prayagraj, Jan 7 '

The court tagged the petition along with other petitions filed earlier in which the state government has already filed an affidavit stating that the Ordinance is aimed at preventing any form of unlawful conversion actuated by elements of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, etc and the Constitution abhors any form of forceful conversion particularly in matters of religion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:34 IST
HC to hear PIL challenging 'Love Jihad' ordinance in UP on January 15   Prayagraj, Jan 7 '
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed January 15 for hearing a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of Uttar Pradesh's new ordinance against forced and dishonest religious conversions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice S S Shamshery was nearing the plea contending that the ordinance -- Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 -- was morally and constitutionally invalid. The PIL alleged that the ordinance, which the state government said was enacted to check 'love jihad' (forced conversion for inter-faith marriages involving a Muslim man) impinges upon the fundamental right to choice and the right to change of faith.

The petition filed by advocate Saurabh Kumar and others have asked the court to declare the ordinance as ultra vires of the Constitution. Besides, they have also sought direction for authorities not to take any action under the ordinance during pendency of the petition. The court tagged the petition along with other petitions filed earlier in which the state government has already filed an affidavit stating that the Ordinance is aimed at preventing any form of unlawful conversion actuated by elements of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, etc and the Constitution abhors any form of forceful conversion particularly in matters of religion. PTI CORR. RAJ RKSRKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top China, Russia advisers among White House resignations after Capitol violence

Top national security aides and other staffers have resigned from President Donald Trumps administration in protest over the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters, and officials said on Thursday more departures are expected soon. Deput...

S.Africa's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines

South Africas two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provi...

Heavy rain lashes Nashik; power supply hit

Heavy unseasonalrainlashed urbanand rural parts of Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday,causing water-logging in some areas of the city and disruptingpower supply.Apartfromthemaincityareas,Panchavati,Mhasrul,NashikRoad,Ambad,Satpur,CIDC...

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.The Army personnel were patrolling the forward area in Mankote sector when they accidentally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021