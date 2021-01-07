Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denial of citizenship to West Pakistan refugees was violation of constitutional rights: Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:55 IST
Denial of citizenship to West Pakistan refugees was violation of constitutional rights: Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the denial of citizenship rights to West Pakistan refugees for over 70 years was violation of constitutional and human rights.

He said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's courageous decision, now they will have the same rights as any other citizen of India and their children will get a level-playing field in jobs and various other new opportunities being made available by the government.

A delegation of West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee has met the minister and submitted a memorandum, according to an official statement.

''West Pakistan Refugees today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting them citizenship rights after a long wait of over seven decades,'' said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

During a half-an-hour meeting with them, Singh said it was not only violation of constitutional rights but also violation of human rights of these refugees, who were denied citizenship rights for 70 years just because they had chosen to settle in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas two of their counterpart refugees who chose to settle in other parts of India -- Inder Kumar Gujral and Manmohan Singh -- went to become prime ministers, it said.

''During all these 70 years, our generation vanished/perished as we were denied nationality, caste and other certificates by the then Jammu & Kashmir government as they considered us aliens. Resultant, in absence of these documents we were unable to get admission in schools, colleges and professional colleges and did not have even right to vote for the State Assembly,” said the memorandum submitted by the President of West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee, Labbha Ram Gandhi.

The memorandum further stated that with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution and conversion of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territory, all the rights have automatically been bestowed upon these West Pakistani refugees.

In another memorandum submitted on behalf of the Border Sanghrash Samiti of Arnia, the Modi government was thanked for giving reservation to the people living along the International Border (IB) on the same lines as for the people living along the Line of Control, the statement said.

Considering the constraints of the border people, it was requested that the Union Territory government could consider sanctioning a degree college in the area and certain other facilities as well, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moody's says Mexican economy won't reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023

Moodys Investors Service said in a report on Thursday that Mexico will not reach its pre-pandemic economic output levels of 2019 until at least 2023.Mexicos economy was already in a slight recession in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rava...

Top China, Russia advisers among White House resignations after Capitol violence

Top national security aides and other staffers have resigned from President Donald Trumps administration in protest over the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters, and officials said on Thursday more departures are expected soon. Deput...

S.Africa's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines

South Africas two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provi...

Heavy rain lashes Nashik; power supply hit

Heavy unseasonalrainlashed urbanand rural parts of Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday,causing water-logging in some areas of the city and disruptingpower supply.Apartfromthemaincityareas,Panchavati,Mhasrul,NashikRoad,Ambad,Satpur,CIDC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021