USTR suspends tariff action against France over its digital services tax

USTR suspends tariff action against France over its digital services taxReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:05 IST
The U.S. government on Thursday said it would suspend plans to impose tariffs on French goods starting on Jan. 6 in retaliation for a French digital services tax that Washington says will harm U.S. tech companies.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said suspending the tariff action against France will promote a coordinated response in 10 other investigations involving other countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
