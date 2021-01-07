Left Menu
Development News Edition

USTR suspends tariff action against France over its digital services tax

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:05 IST
USTR suspends tariff action against France over its digital services tax

The U.S. government on Thursday said it would suspend plans to impose tariffs on French goods starting on Jan. 6 in retaliation for a French digital services tax that Washington says will harm U.S. tech companies.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said suspending the tariff action against France will promote a coordinated response in 10 other investigations involving other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Paris Club of creditors says Angola gets debt deadline extension

Jan 7 Reuters - PARIS CLUB OF INTERNATIONAL CREDITORS SAY HAVE ACCEPTED TO PROVIDE TO THE REPUBLIC OF ANGOLA AN EXTENSION OF THE TIME-BOUND SUSPENSION OF DEBT SERVICE DUE FROM JAN 1 TO JUNE 30 2021. Source text for Eikon Further company cov...

Moody's says Mexican economy won't reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023

Moodys Investors Service said in a report on Thursday that Mexico will not reach its pre-pandemic economic output levels of 2019 until at least 2023.Mexicos economy was already in a slight recession in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rava...

Top China, Russia advisers among White House resignations after Capitol violence

Top national security aides and other staffers have resigned from President Donald Trumps administration in protest over the storming of Capitol Hill by his supporters, and officials said on Thursday more departures are expected soon. Deput...

S.Africa's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines

South Africas two biggest pharmacy chains Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer COVID-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the vaccine rollout programme once the government provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021