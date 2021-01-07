Heavy rain lashes Nashik; power supply hit

Heavy unseasonalrainlashed urbanand rural parts of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday,causing water-logging in some areas of the city and disruptingpower supply.

Apartfromthemaincityareas,Panchavati,Mhasrul,NashikRoad,Ambad,Satpur,CIDCO,Indiranagar,DeolaliCamp,Bhagurandadjoininglocalities also receivedshowers.

Parts of Sinnar, Dewla and Niphadtalukas, amongothers, were also hit by the unseasonalrain.

Duetotherain,which started around 2.30 pm, powersupplyinmost parts of the city and the district was brieflydisrupted.

Many parts of the city experienced water-logging,leading to traffic congestion in areas such as Bytco Point,Shalimar Chowk and Gangapur Road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)