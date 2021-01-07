IAF chief undertakes 3-day visit to Eastern Air Command to review operational preparedness

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria completed his three-day visit to the Eastern Air Command on Thursday wherein he reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force (IAF) units deployed in various locations, according to an official statement.

Bhadauria visited the IAF stations and advanced landing grounds in the command area during the three-day period, said the statement.

''Besides sharing key focus areas for furthering IAF's ongoing transformation with air warriors, the CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) flew with aircrew from transport and helicopter fleets that operate extensively in Sikkim and Northeast sectors,'' it noted.

He lauded their stellar contribution in accomplishing all operational as well as humanitarian assistance tasks successfully while operating in a difficult terrain and an extremely challenging operational environment, the IAF's statement said.

In the Northeast, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have borders with China. India and China are locked in an eight-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties.

Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the standoff. However, no breakthrough has been achieved.

The IAF's statement said, ''He (Bhadauria) also praised sustained efforts by all personnel deployed within the AoR (area of responsibility) towards maintaining proficiency in envisaged roles and urged them to continue discharging their duty with diligence.'' The CAS conveyed his satisfaction in the manner stations and units maintained their combat potential throughout the year gone by, despite stringent COVID-19 protocols, the statement noted.

