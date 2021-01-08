Three arrested in Thane on sodomy charges

Police have arrested three personsfrom Thane city of Maharashtra on charges of sodomising a 19-year-old model from Gujarat, an official said on Thursday.

Senior inspector DS Dhole of the Wagle Estate policestation said an offence under IPC section 377 (unnaturaloffences) was registered against the trio and a search was onfor a fourth accused in the case.

The accused beat up and robbed the victim and alsosodomised him in the premises of a defunct factory in theWagle Estate area, he said.

The victim, who hails from Gujarat, had come down toThane on Sunday last to meet his friend. He also hadfriendship with one of the accused, Dhole said.

The crime came to light on Tuesday after the victimlodged a police complaint, he said.

